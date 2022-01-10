Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of WH stock opened at $88.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $91.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

