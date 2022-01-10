X-CASH 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $129,283.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $129,283.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.