Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 5,091,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 841.2 days.

Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

