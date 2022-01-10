Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 5,091,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 841.2 days.
Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.88.
About Xinyi Solar
