XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.69 and last traded at $41.73. 53,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,028,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.