Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after buying an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after buying an additional 429,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

