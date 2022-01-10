Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 611,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,643,000 after acquiring an additional 500,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

