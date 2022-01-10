Xponance Inc. Sells 552 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

