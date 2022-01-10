Xponance Inc. Sells 754 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

