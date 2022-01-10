Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $115.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 263,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

