Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 29.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

