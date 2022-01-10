YooShi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.80 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. YooShi has a market cap of $228.65 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.86 or 0.07390001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,726.25 or 1.00160098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003115 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

