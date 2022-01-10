York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Gap Up to $46.44

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $47.62. York Water shares last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $621.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in York Water in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in York Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 14.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

