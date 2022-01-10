Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $964,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.