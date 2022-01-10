Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $101.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,848. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.