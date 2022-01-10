Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.52. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

NYSE:WFC opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

