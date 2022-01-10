Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $416.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $417.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

