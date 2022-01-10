Zacks: Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report sales of $44.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.21 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $40.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $166.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $166.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $182.29 million, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $183.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 147,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,857. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $659.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.69.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

