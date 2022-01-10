Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post $201.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the lowest is $200.70 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $645.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $647.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $810.30 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Exterran by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exterran by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

