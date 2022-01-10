Zacks: Analysts Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Guild reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($999.00) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.07. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guild by 304.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Guild during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Guild during the second quarter valued at $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

