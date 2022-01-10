Zacks: Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $5,286,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

