Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

