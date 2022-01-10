Zacks: Analysts Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. The Pennant Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

PNTG traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,120. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.49 million, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $697,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

