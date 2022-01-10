Zacks: Analysts Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.55. Tronox reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Tronox stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,819. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Tronox by 34.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after buying an additional 478,622 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Tronox by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

