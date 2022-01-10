Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $139.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $143.80 million. Universal Display reported sales of $141.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $546.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $551.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $653.24 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $158.85 on Monday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $186.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $20,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

