Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $254.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.15 million. Abiomed reported sales of $231.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD traded down $12.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.80. 995,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.92. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

