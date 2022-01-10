Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.