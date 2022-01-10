Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 561,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

