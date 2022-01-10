Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Postal Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 127.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,900. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $259.14 million, a P/E ratio of 174.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

