Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce sales of $271.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.50 million and the highest is $273.70 million. Yelp posted sales of $233.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,145. Yelp has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,071,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 449,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

