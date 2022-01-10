Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Yext by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.07. 1,207,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

