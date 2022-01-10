Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.71 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

