Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.02). NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.14.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 40,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,763. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -225.93 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.