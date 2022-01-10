Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce sales of $51.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $185.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $244.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $250.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Shares of SPT traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 484,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.63 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,613 shares of company stock worth $18,433,656 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

