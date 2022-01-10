Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.60.

GL stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,465,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,102,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,072,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

