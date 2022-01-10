Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and precious metal properties primarily in Mexico. The Company’s primary objective is to explore and develop the San Miguel project. The project is located in Chihuahua, Mexico within the Sierra Madre Occidental gold/silver belt. The company will also continue to explore additional opportunities through joint ventures and acquisitions. The Company’s exploratory activities are concentrated within the San Miguel Groupings. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

