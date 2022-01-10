Zacks Investment Research Lowers Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 495,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 271,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 81,868 shares during the period.

Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

