Zacks Investment Research Lowers SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

