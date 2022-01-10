Zacks Investment Research Lowers Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SXI. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $110.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.82. Standex International has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

