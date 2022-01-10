Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TUP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

