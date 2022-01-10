Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

VNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.

VNE stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 1,969.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veoneer by 2,205.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

