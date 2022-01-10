Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Hold

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 141,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 312,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

