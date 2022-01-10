Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $916.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,134 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $184,000. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

