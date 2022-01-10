Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €77.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €77.00 ($87.50) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.33 ($119.70).

Shares of ZAL traded down €0.22 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €66.96 ($76.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,011,102 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.49. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

