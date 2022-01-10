Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Tops $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00347263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00128861 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00082551 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000189 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

