ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $234,537.38 and approximately $234,377.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007210 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

