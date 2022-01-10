Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Shares of ZION opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $70.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

