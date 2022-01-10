Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $168.93

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $168.93 and last traded at $168.93, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.32 and a 200 day moving average of $285.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,280. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after acquiring an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

