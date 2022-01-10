ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.50 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,060,450.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,380,336 shares of company stock worth $1,203,373,703. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

