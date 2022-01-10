Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE ZYME opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics.

