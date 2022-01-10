Zynecoin (ZYN) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. Zynecoin has a market cap of $8.11 million and $119,227.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.